Jackson County residents prepare ahead of storm - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Self-fill sandbags are available in each city, as well as at the Jackson County EOC. (Photo source: WLOX) Self-fill sandbags are available in each city, as well as at the Jackson County EOC. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Jackson County went under a state of emergency Friday morning, and several cities quickly followed suit so preparations could be made ahead of Alberto.

Truckloads of sand soon arrived at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department said it's important for residents to be prepared for flooding.

"Folks need to realize that if your road floods during a real heavy thunderstorm that you're most likely going to get flooded," Adams said.

Pascagoula city workers were also on hand at the fairgrounds helping people fill sandbags. 

In Moss Point, David Jones got a head start on his preparations. He said it's always good to protect yourself and your property.

"Whenever that water comes up, you want to be prepared even if you don't get anything," Jones said.

Along the Escatawpa River, the folks at Little River Marina are watching the storm closely. Owner Chellie McCall said she's ready to lend a hand to the residents of the neighboring trailer park if need be.

"We watch it, patiently, and we wait for it. And then we kind of all, there and here, we all band together," McCall said. "Help each other out. And they always know, if push came to shove they've got somewhere they can come to for safety."

County officials are also stressing the importance of clearing ditches on and around your property ahead of the storm because potential high winds could turn debris into hazards.

Self-fill sandbags are available in each city, as well as at the Jackson County EOC.

    •   
