PAGE 13: Fine art gallery has arrived in Waveland

A husband and wife from New Orleans have opened a modern art studio and gallery in Waveland. The operation is inside one of the city's most contemporary buildings.

Sculptor Erica Larkin-Gaudet is always busy in her studio.

"I'm a metal sculptor. I've been making furniture and sculptures for the past 30 years," Erica said.

The sculptor creates beautiful pieces of art at Studio Waveland inside the Waveland Business Center on Coleman Avenue, just up the street from Beach Boulevard. The art gallery is owned by Erica and her husband, glass artist Mitchell Gaudet.

"We'd like to take this building that has been underutilized and create an all-encompassing arts complex with a gallery that shows contemporary art and a working studio," said Mitchell Gaudet.

The couple was thrilled to seize the opportunity to move part of their studio and gallery interests in New Orleans to Waveland. The business center was built with grant money and is part of an effort by city leaders to turn Coleman Avenue into something special. The city is investing in this district.

"Waveland has spent a lot of money improving the infrastructure. Now they need some candy. We're hoping we're a bit of excitement in this community that is on the cusp of really growing," Gaudet said.

Studio Waveland will feature regular exhibitions of fine art. The building is a perfect modern structure to accommodate Erica and Mitchell as they plan to do their studio work here and much more.

"To take this and use the building as our new arts center, not only for our personal use but reaching out to the community, schools and the existing arts community," according to Gaudet.

You'll be able to see art created and exhibited at Studio Waveland on Coleman Avenue.

