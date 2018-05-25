Beau Rivage Resort & Casino will host an exciting Super Lightweight fight on Saturday

The twenty-two fighters slated to duke-it-out in their various weight classes hit the weigh scales on Friday. Promoter and ring announcer Ray Flores says the main event should excite anyone who loves boxing.

"We have Argenis Mendez from the Dominion Republic, former World Champion at 130 pounds, now fighting her at 140, "Flores said. "He says he's bigger, stronger. This is his debut here in the Super Lightweight division. Eddie Ramirez has only one loss on his record, from Chicago. He's a Mexican kids, comes forward, loves to throw punches in bunches. Expect a lot of action in this fight."

Both fighters weighed exactly the same for Saturday's boxing showdown.

Flores announced, "141 is the official weigh-in for Mendez. 141 the official weight for Mendez." Ramirez was next up on the scale. Flores announced, "141 for Ramirez. 141 for Eddie Ramirez"

Ringside tickets are $62.95 with general admission.. $20.95.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.