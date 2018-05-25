Gulfport crews prepare for heavy rains

The work being done to clear the ditches on Felton Road in Gulfport was designed to help the water flow out of the neighborhood. But some residents are still skeptical. (Photo source: WLOX)

Cities across the coast are taking steps to stay ahead of any damage that could occur with Alberto approaching. For some people, storm prep means getting that yard picture perfect.

"You're talking about a week or so before you can cut it again, so now's the time to do it if you've got time to do it," said Mike Trussell.

Clear skies offered a small window to get that done. The city of Gulfport was also taking advantage of that.

"I've seen a lot of city and county workers out today trying to prepare for the heavy rains," said Trussell.

Public Works crews were busy addressing issues at more than 20 different sites around the city.

"I think it will good for us. It will help with the flooding and everything else that's been going on," said Destiny Ladner, who lives on Felton Road, an area prone to flash flooding.

The work being done to clear the ditches on Felton Road was designed to help the water flow out of the neighborhood. Clara Larish said she's skeptical.

"Everything, when it rains, or they even turn that fire hydrant on, goes in my yard. Makes it a pond," said Larish.

She'll be glad if this work does end up helping, but she says she's not banking on it.

"Just get ready for it and let it flood the yard," said Larish.

If you live in Gulfport and have drainage issues that need to be addressed, just call 311 to report your problem.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.