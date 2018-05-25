TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays in both lanes of I-10 in Jackson County

Traffic is backed up on I-10 in Jackson County after a five-vehicle crash Friday. (Source: MDOT)

Traffic is backed up for miles along Interstate 10 in Jackson County after multiple accidents.

Authorities are on the scene of a crash near mile marker 61, which is at the Gautier-Vancleave Road exit. It happened just after 1 p.m. The eastbound lane of traffic is backed up while police work a wreck involving a car that crashed into the median. Traffic is moving but it is going slowly.

Traffic is also moving slowly in the westbound lanes atop the Pascagoula River Bridge on I-10 after a five-vehicle crash that happened shortly after noon. Mississippi Highway Patrol says all five vehicles rear-ended one another in a domino effect. There are no injuries. The wreck has been cleared but there is still a lot of congestion in the area.

If you are traveling east- or westbound in Jackson County, expect delays.

Poor weather conditions are expected throughout the holiday weekend and into Memorial Day Monday. Please use caution if out on the roads. For the latest on Sub-tropical Storm Alberto, make sure to download the WLOX News and Weather apps.

