Conference USA honors legendary Rice head coach Wayne Graham

With his historic tenure at Rice coming to a close, Conference USA wasted no time honoring Owls head coach Wayne Graham this week at MGM Park.

In honor of his 27-year tenure in Houston, including 23-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a 2003 National Championship, C-USA officials presented Graham with a flamed picture collage of his time with the program in front of a standing ovation.

Graham announced earlier this year this will be his last as the Rice head coach, although he did not rule out furthering his coaching career elsewhere.

The Owls surprised many by winning the 2017 C-USA Tournament Championship last year as a six seed, knocking off 11th-ranked Southern Miss. Rice is a seven seed in this year's tournament, and they have already begun their run with a 6-2 win over Louisiana Tech.

"We hit terrible with runners on, but I thought our discipline at the plate put us in position to score," Graham said of their win over the Bulldogs. "We didn't swing at a lot of bad pitches, and that put us in position to win the game."

When asked if his Owls have another MGM Park miracle in store, he smiled.

"I sure hope so, because I'd like to keep playing," Graham chuckled. "I sure hope so."

