Highway patrol's holiday enforcement period now in place through - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Highway patrol's holiday enforcement period now in place through Memorial Day

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Mississippi Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be extra cautious while out on the road this Memorial Day weekend. The agency's "Drive to Survive" initiative kicked off Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through Memorial Day at midnight. (Source: WLOX) Mississippi Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be extra cautious while out on the road this Memorial Day weekend. The agency's "Drive to Survive" initiative kicked off Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through Memorial Day at midnight. (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be extra cautious while out on the road this Memorial Day weekend. The agency's "Drive to Survive" initiative kicked off Friday at 6 p.m. It will run through Memorial Day at midnight.

State troopers say higher traffic volume and bad weather could make for even more dangerous driving conditions than usual. That's why MHP will have all hands on deck working to keep the roads safe this weekend.

"On a daily basis, we deal with a lot of crashes in South Mississippi with just summer showers," said MHP Capt. Johnny Poulos. "When we have this type of rainfall that we're dealing with hydroplaning issues become really prevalent on our highways."

Capt. Poulos said there are a number of reasons for that, which includes tires with an insufficient amount of tread and driving at high speeds in the rain.

"Windshield wiper blades, a lot of people do not realize, but windshield wiper blades play a big role in visibility," explained Capt. Poulos. "Make sure that you have new wiper blades and again we just want everybody to drive in a safe manner."

The troopers will be conducting checkpoints throughout the Memorial Day holiday. They'll be looking for impaired drivers and making sure motorists and passengers are buckled up. 

In addition, there will be saturation patrols looking for distracted drivers, such as someone looking at their phone while driving or a driver simply not paying attention. 

"This is going to be a very busy weekend for us," said Capt. Poulos. " A lot of traffic and we're asking for very good decisions from motorists."

With the bad weather and the holiday enforcement period, some South Mississippi drivers say they will be staying inside for the three-day holiday.

"I am gonna be staying at home," said Brittany Ducksworth. "It's too much traffic."

Capt. Poulos said they'll have radar enforcement too. MHP will end it's enforcement period Monday at midnight. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly