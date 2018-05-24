National Seashore Islands closing for Memorial Day Weekend due to approaching storm

Gulf Islands National Seashore officials have announced that West Ship Island will be closed to all public use beginning May 25, 2018, in advance of an incoming tropical weather system.

Passenger ferry service to the island has been suspended until the storm conditions have passed. The remaining barrier islands will close to all public use and access at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 25. Closure of the Davis Bayou Area near Ocean Springs is likely as well, and could take place as early as Saturday afternoon. In the event of a closure, campers in the park’s Davis Bayou Campground will be required to evacuate.

The park continues to monitor the tropical disturbance and is making preparations for a full strength tropical storm. Additional information will be released regarding closures and evacuations as the disturbance’s track and potential strength becomes more evident.

Campers in the park should begin making plans to evacuate now in the event that the order is given.

For more park status updates, visit nps.gov/GulfIslands, Facebook.com/GulfIslandsNPS, and Twitter.com/GulfIslandsNPS. The national seashore also operates a severe weather hotline at (850) 934-2656.

