Red Creek Off Road cancels Memorial weekend event - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Red Creek Off Road cancels Memorial weekend event

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

The stormy weather forecast prompted officials at Red Creek Off Road to cancel the Memorial weekend event.

The decision is a preventative measure to avoid a repeat of the flooding emergency that took place in April. More than 80 people had to be rescued after a rain downpour. The fast-rising creek and rivers trapped campers in RVs and cabins. The park received damage due to the flooding. 

This weekend, nearly all 120 RV sites and 17 cabins were reserved. Red Creek contacted customers and posted the news on its Facebook page.

A few hopeful customers say they’re still planning to show up, according to camp management. Those campers are aware of the potential for flooding and the possibility they will be told to leave.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

