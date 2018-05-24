George County man accused of running dog fighting ring appears in court

Riley was charged with felony Receiving Stolen Property, misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Possession of Controlled Substance (Ecstasy). (Photo source: Southeast MS Narcotics Task Force)

Kofi B. Riley, 38, of George County made his initial appearance in court Thursday. Riley had multiple charges against him after he was arrested on the suspicion of running a dog fighting ring, possession of narcotics and stolen property.

Bond for all these charges was set at $50,000, as well as $1,000 Signature bond for the misdemeanor charge. The Possession charges will carry an Enhanced penalty due to Riley being in possession of a weapon at the same time. As this is an ongoing investigation, police say there are still charges pending.

According to reports, Riley was arrested at a residence in the Bexley Community of George County Wednesday. Police found stolen property, weapons, drugs, and approximately 24 injured dogs, as well as several roosters.

Riley was charged with felony Receiving Stolen Property, misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Possession of Controlled Substance (Ecstasy).

Police say the animals recovered in this arrest are currently in the custody of the George County Sheriff’s Office and are being cared for in conjunction with Dixie Adoptables, George County Veterinary Clinic, and the ASPCA.

Sheriff Havard with the George County Sheriff's Department says officials with the Southern Hinds County Animal Shelter are coming down Friday afternoon to retrieve the female dogs along with the mother dog and her puppies. Sheriff Havard is hopeful all the dogs will be in a shelter by Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.