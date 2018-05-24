Long Beach loads sandbags ahead of weekend rains

With possible heavy rains on the way, many Long Beach residents aren't taking any chances with potential flooding issues.

In the last year, the city has endured three major flooding events. The most recent one came in April when more than eight inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

That is why Long Beach city officials set up multiple locations for residents to fill sandbags or pick up already filled bags, including the city's public works department.

By noon Thursday, the public works department had already given out more than 500 sandbags. "It's pretty bad with just a big rain,” said Jake Mcalvain, Long Beach resident. “We need to be prepared for just about anything."

Danny Carr's also taking no chances this weekend after enduring problems from previous floods. "Well if it rains bad, my dining room is kind of like a sunken area and the water floods into it,” Carr said. “It's done it about two or three times."

With that in mind, Long Beach is working to get ahead of the storm by cleaning out drains and culverts in areas where water's known to back up during heavy rains. And if those rains become too much to bear, residents like Anthony Broy are hoping these sandbags will help keep the water at bay.

"Since it was supposed to be raining for a few consecutive days, we're just trying to plan ahead and help prevent any major water damage,” Broy said.

Long Beach residents can pick up sandbags from the Long Beach Harbor, the girl's softball field off Klondyke Road, and the Long Beach Work Center on N. Seal Avenue. Click here for an updated list of sandbag pick-up locations around the Coast.

