West Harrison student arrested for having pocket knife, official - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

West Harrison student arrested for having pocket knife, officials say

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
A student at West Harrison High School was arrested today after school officials found out that he was carrying a small pocketknife. (Photo Source: West Harrison High School)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A student at West Harrison High School was arrested today after school officials found out that he was carrying a small pocketknife.

In a statement from the Harrison County School District, the knife was discovered when administrators were searching the student. Administrators assure that the arrest was per school district procedure. The statement reads: 

 “A student at West Harrison High School was detained by school administrators late this morning and searched for an unrelated reason.  During the search, administrators found a small pocketknife.  The administrators followed district policy and notified the school resource officer.  A decision was made to arrest the student.”

Sheriff Troy Peterson said the juvenile was arrested and is being charged with possession of a weapon. The student is being held at the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center. 

This is the second student from West Harrison High to be arrested from the school this week. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old was taken into custody when officials found him in possession of a handgun, knives and throwing stars. That student was taken to Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center under no bond, pending a family court detention hearing. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights received. 

