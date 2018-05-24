Animals recovering after rescue from George Co. fighting ring

More than 20 dogs used in a George County dog fighting ring are getting the attention and care they need.

The day after the ring was busted, the dogs seemed happy with all the new attention. Most of them are pit bulls.

Angie Green is with Dixie Adoptables. “What we're doing is helping to treat the dogs. If they have any medical needs, we're there to help them. We're making sure they keep in food and water," she said.

Seeing the dogs like this takes a tool on their human benefactors. Green described, “It's a horrific scene when we go out and see something like this. Because we're in rescue, that's what we do, but it's always hard to see an animal to be in this shape.”

It could have been worse, according to the veterinarian who rendered first aid Wednesday night, Dr. Matthew Smith. “They were in okay shape. There were a couple with some skin issues and some different conditions there, as far as overall condition in the majority of the dogs, they were all in fairly decent shape,” Smith explained.

What's in the immediate future for the dogs and five confiscated fighting roosters? Captain Duane Bowlin is with the George County Sheriff's Office. “The ASPCA has some guideline on how to handle this. One of those things is a surrender form for the owner to surrender the dogs, or relinquish them to us. We're going to address that," Bowlin said.

He added the investigation is not over, “Now we're going to seek the public helping us identify anybody else that might have been there wagering and betting.”

When most dogs are confiscated from a dog fighting ring, they almost always have to be put down because they are simply too aggressive.

That may not be the case with these dogs. “It is possible down the road, with a lot of attention and training that these dogs could be adoptable. They just need love just like any other animal that comes through here," Green affirmed.

George County officials are currently trying to find a more suitable location to house the animals other than the fairgrounds. Sheriff Havard says officials with the Southern Hinds County Animal Shelter will pick up the female dogs, along with the mother dog and her puppies. He is hopeful all the dogs will be in a shelter by Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights received.