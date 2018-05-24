Senior citizens spend day fishing in Harrison County

"We wanted to find something that they would enjoy. Everybody loves fishing," said Merrell. (Photo source: WLOX)

140 seasoned Coasties made the pondside in Harrison County their home away from home for the day. (Photo source: WLOX)

The senior citizens of our community enjoyed a nice day at the pond. After a few minutes around the water, these residents were feeling young at heart.

140 seasoned Coasties made the pond side in Harrison County their home away from home for the day, ranging from the experienced anglers to the novices and everyone in between.



The day was a perfect opportunity to break their everyday routine.

"We're outside. We're all together. It's fun," said Patricia Seals while reeling in her line. "It's lovely out here."

"I think it's great they're doing this for the senior citizens. Get them out, and do stuff," said George Glazier.

His wife, Caroline, was thinking the same thing.

"It's wonderful. It's nice because a lot of us don't get out very often. We sit in the desk, watch TV, work on the computer, but this is wonderful," she said.

Harrison County Supervisor Angel Middleton says this was an idea that started with the county's Director for Senior Resources wanting to get the seniors out and about in the community. It just so happens that her parents owned the perfect venue to make that happen.

"Well, it's just so good to get them out and keep them active. Something fun and different for them to do. We have plenty of senior centers, but we don't have that many outdoor activities that are good and fun for them," said Middleton.

There were seven senior centers represented. Janice Merrell, the Director of Senior Resources was glad it all came together.

"We wanted to find something that they would enjoy. Everybody loves fishing," said Merrell.

The day was a hit, and Middleton said it might just become an annual day at the pond.

