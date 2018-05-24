Authorities release photo, details about weapons brought to West Harrison High

Authorities say these are the weapons a West Harrison High student brought to school Tuesday. (Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office)

The gun brought to West Harrison High School earlier this week by a student was a legally-owned weapon, say authorities.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office released more details Thursday about the weapons brought by the student on Tuesday. According to Capt. Coley Judy, the prohibited items included a .22 caliber Derringer pistol, five bullets that fit the pistol, two throwing stars, a retractable pocket knife, and a folding pocket knife.

The weapons are pictured above on a standard letter-size piece of paper. The throwing stars are each 2" to 3" in diameter, while both knives have a 3" blade. The pistol was legally registered to one of the student's family members, said Capt. Judy.

The 16-year-old student is facing multiple charges for possession of a weapon on school property. Of those charges, the one for the gun is a felony; the other four charges are misdemeanors.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, other students told Harrison County school resource officers that the suspect was carrying a gun in his waistband. The officer pulled the student out of class and searched him around 2 p.m., locating the gun. The throwing stars and knives were found in the teenager's backpack.

The student was taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center under no bond pending a family court detention hearing. His identity is being withheld since he is a minor.

