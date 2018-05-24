WLOX Editorial: Take time to remember our fallen troops

Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off the summer vacation season. For many, it means a day off, a long holiday weekend filled with family gatherings, maybe a trip, or a day on the water. And there will be plenty of barbecue.

As we enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend, let's not forget the real purpose of this federal holiday; remembering our military who died in service to this country.

Thousands upon thousands have died wearing the uniforms of the United States military, many from right here in South Mississippi. We encourage you to take some time to remember our fallen troops.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

