UPDATED: Sandbags available ahead of weekend storm alert - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATED: Sandbags available ahead of weekend storm alert

Sandbags will be offered to residents ahead of a tropical disturbance set to bring lots of rain to South Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WLOX) Sandbags will be offered to residents ahead of a tropical disturbance set to bring lots of rain to South Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Cities around South Mississippi are preparing for severe weather that is expected over the Memorial Day weekend. Here is a list of the locations where sandbags can be picked up:

Harrison County:

  • Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road
  • The Fire Station on 42nd Avenue
  • At the intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street
  • Henry Beck Park, 671 Division St.
  • Todd Migues Park, 425 Parker St.
  • Cavalier Park, 2059 Lawrence St.
  • Popp's Ferry Soccer Fields, 2150 Popp's Ferry Rd.
  • Fire Station 8, 8479 Woolmarket Rd.
  • Fire Station 9, 9370 Oaklawn Rd.
  • Long Beach Harbor, 720 S Cleveland Ave.
  • The Girls Softball Field off Klondyke Road. 
  • Long Beach Work Center on N. Seal Ave. 
  • Underneath I-110 in D'Iberville 
  • Public Works Center, 200 W. North St.

Jackson County

  • Escatawpa Fire Station, 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point
  • Northeast Fire Station, Old Americus Road, just off Hwy 63
  • Central Division Roads Department, 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave
  • East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point
  • West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs
  • Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road
  • Gulf Park/St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs
  • Gautier City Hall (behind building), 3330 Highway 90, Gautier
  • Moss Point - Central Fire Station (behind station), 4204 Bellview Ave., Moss Point
  • Ocean Springs Public Works, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs
  • Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

Hancock County

  • Hancock County Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln 
  • Hancock County Old Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis 
  • Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore 
  • West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington 
  • Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
  • Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

All residents will need to fill the sandbags and load them into vehicles on their own. No shovels will be provided.

For the latest on the tropical disturbance expected to come into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, please download the WLOX Weather app, where notifications and the latest weather advisories will be sent straight to your phone. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

