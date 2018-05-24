UPDATED: Sandbags available ahead of weekend storm alert

Sandbags will be offered to residents ahead of a tropical disturbance set to bring lots of rain to South Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WLOX)

Cities around South Mississippi are preparing for severe weather that is expected over the Memorial Day weekend. Here is a list of the locations where sandbags can be picked up:

Harrison County:

Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road

The Fire Station on 42nd Avenue

At the intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

Henry Beck Park, 671 Division St.

Todd Migues Park, 425 Parker St.

Cavalier Park, 2059 Lawrence St.

Popp's Ferry Soccer Fields, 2150 Popp's Ferry Rd.

Fire Station 8, 8479 Woolmarket Rd.

Fire Station 9, 9370 Oaklawn Rd.

Long Beach Harbor, 720 S Cleveland Ave.

The Girls Softball Field off Klondyke Road.

Long Beach Work Center on N. Seal Ave.

Underneath I-110 in D'Iberville

Public Works Center, 200 W. North St.

Jackson County

Escatawpa Fire Station, 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point

Northeast Fire Station, Old Americus Road, just off Hwy 63

Central Division Roads Department, 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave

East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs

Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road

Gulf Park/St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs

Gautier City Hall (behind building), 3330 Highway 90, Gautier

Moss Point - Central Fire Station (behind station), 4204 Bellview Ave., Moss Point

Ocean Springs Public Works, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs

Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

Hancock County

Hancock County Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln

Hancock County Old Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

All residents will need to fill the sandbags and load them into vehicles on their own. No shovels will be provided.

For the latest on the tropical disturbance expected to come into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, please download the WLOX Weather app, where notifications and the latest weather advisories will be sent straight to your phone.

Long Beach Public Works tells us more than 500 sand bags have been picked up by residents today. pic.twitter.com/hX2TRmuicY — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) May 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.