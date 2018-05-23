Weather delays push Southern Miss C-USA Tournament opener to Thu - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Weather delays push Southern Miss C-USA Tournament opener to Thursday

Rice was leading LA Tech 6-1 Wednesday night when lightning led to yet another delay. (Photo source: WLOX) Rice was leading LA Tech 6-1 Wednesday night when lightning led to yet another delay. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (C-USA) -

Due to inclement weather in the Biloxi area, the schedule of games for the C-USA Baseball Championship has been altered a second time tonight. 

Tonight’s UTSA vs. Charlotte game, originally scheduled as the fourth game of the day on Wednesday, has been postponed until Thursday morning at 9 am CT.  Tonight’s UAB vs. Southern Miss game has been moved to 12:30 pm CT.  The other two games on Thursday’s games have also been pushed back. 

Below is the current revised schedule for the remaining games:

Game Schedule

Thursday, May 24 (available on ESPN3)

Game 4                (5) UTSA vs. (4) Charlotte                                    9:00a

Game 2                (7) Rice vs. (2) Louisiana Tech                            Will resume play in the 6th at 12:30p

Game 3                (8) UAB vs. (1) Southern Miss                             To be played following completion of LA Tech / Rice

Game 5                FIU vs. Rice/LA Tech loser                                   4:00p

Game 6                Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4                         7:30p

Friday, May 25 (available on ESPN3)

Game 7                Florida Atlantic vs. Winner Game 2                      9:00a

Game 8                Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4                  12:30p

Game 9                Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7                        4:00p

Game 10              Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8                        7:30p

Saturday, May 26 (available on ESPN3)

Game 11              Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9                     9:00a

Game 12              Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10                 12:30p

Game 13              Same teams as Game 11              4:00p (if necessary)

Game 14              Same teams as Game 12              7:30p (if necessary)

Sunday, May 27 (televised by CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game                                                                        1:00p

*in the event that the Rice-Louisiana Tech game cannot be completed tonight, the game would resume at 12:30 pm on Thursday, prior to the UAB vs. Southern Miss game

