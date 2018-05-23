Weather delays push Southern Miss C-USA Tournament opener to Thursday

Rice was leading LA Tech 6-1 Wednesday night when lightning led to yet another delay. (Photo source: WLOX)

Due to inclement weather in the Biloxi area, the schedule of games for the C-USA Baseball Championship has been altered a second time tonight.

Tonight’s UTSA vs. Charlotte game, originally scheduled as the fourth game of the day on Wednesday, has been postponed until Thursday morning at 9 am CT. Tonight’s UAB vs. Southern Miss game has been moved to 12:30 pm CT. The other two games on Thursday’s games have also been pushed back.

Below is the current revised schedule for the remaining games:

Game Schedule

Thursday, May 24 (available on ESPN3)

Game 4 (5) UTSA vs. (4) Charlotte 9:00a

Game 2 (7) Rice vs. (2) Louisiana Tech Will resume play in the 6th at 12:30p

Game 3 (8) UAB vs. (1) Southern Miss To be played following completion of LA Tech / Rice

Game 5 FIU vs. Rice/LA Tech loser 4:00p

Game 6 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 7:30p

Friday, May 25 (available on ESPN3)

Game 7 Florida Atlantic vs. Winner Game 2 9:00a

Game 8 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 12:30p

Game 9 Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7 4:00p

Game 10 Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8 7:30p

Saturday, May 26 (available on ESPN3)

Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9 9:00a

Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10 12:30p

Game 13 Same teams as Game 11 4:00p (if necessary)

Game 14 Same teams as Game 12 7:30p (if necessary)

Sunday, May 27 (televised by CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game 1:00p

*in the event that the Rice-Louisiana Tech game cannot be completed tonight, the game would resume at 12:30 pm on Thursday, prior to the UAB vs. Southern Miss game