Biloxi man arrested for Robbery, police searching for second suspect

Biloxi police arrested Brandon Lee Robertson, 27, for Robbery Wednesday. Robertson was arrested after police were able to identify him from an investigation Tuesday.

Police officers responded to a report of an assault in the 200 block of Lameuse Street. Police say a male victim advised them he was approached by two males asking for money. The victim told police the suspects threw him on the ground and began assaulting and punching him when no money was given to them.

Police say after the assault, the suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone before fleeing the area. No weapons were used during the incident, and the victim received minor injuries as a result.

Police say surveillance footage recovered from an area business and a witness statement led to the identification of Robertson as one of the suspects involved in the crime. Jeriod Hernando Richburg was then identified as the other suspect.

Warrants were obtained for both Richburg and Robertson for Robbery. Bond was set at $150,000 for each.

Robertson was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Richburg has not been arrested yet. He currently has an active warrant out. Police are still looking for him.

Both men are from Biloxi.

