Pedestrian struck by truck on Highway 90

A person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Biloxi.

The accident took place on Myrtle Street and Highway 90, according to Biloxi Police. The pedestrian was reportedly crossing the road they were hit by a truck headed westbound.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Crews are currently working to investigate the scene. This is a developing story.

