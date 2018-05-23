Dogs, drugs, weapons seized in alleged dogfighting ring in Georg - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dogs, drugs, weapons seized in alleged dogfighting ring in George County

More than 20 dogs, including this one, were seized after authorities found what they believe to be a dogfighting ring in George County. (Source: WLOX) More than 20 dogs, including this one, were seized after authorities found what they believe to be a dogfighting ring in George County. (Source: WLOX)
Kofe Benard Riley, 38, arrested for his alleged roel in a dog fighting ring in George County. (Photo Source: WLOX) Kofe Benard Riley, 38, arrested for his alleged roel in a dog fighting ring in George County. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A man is behind bars after authorities in George County found more than 20 dogs, as well as drugs, believed to be involved in a dogfighting ring.

Kofe Bernard Riley, 38, is charged with running a dogfighting ring, possession of narcotics and stolen property. Nearly two dozen dogs were found behind a travel trailer on Bexley Road South in Lucedale, along with a quarter pound of marijuana and ecstasy. Several roosters were also found that authorities suspect were being fought, as well. A stolen ATV and motorcycle were also discovered on the property.

Investigators say they were tipped off to the possible dogfighting ring, and that tip turned out to be true.

"When they got out to the property, they could see in plain sight that there was a significant amount of animals on the property, dogs, and it looks like a dog fighting ring," said George County Sheriff Keith Havard.

The dogs included some as young as just a few months old, some who were pregnant, and even two tiny puppies that were chained up outside. The sheriff said investigators could see they had been used for fighting just by looking at them, adding that some of the dogs' wounds were as recent as this week.

"They hadn't been taken care of," said Sheriff Havard. "Some of the dogs were malnourished. They were out on the property on chains, they weren't in cages or anything like that."

"This was just, it's a horrible situation," said Angie Green with Dixie Adoptables, an animal rescue group in George County that operates out of the Lucedale Animal Shelter. Her team was called in to assist.

"We had to come out and help rescue these guys," said Green. "It's a horrible situation but that's what we do. We're there to help and to make sure the animals are secure and okay."

Dixie Adoptables loaded the dogs up in individual cages and took them to the George County Fairgrounds, where vets looked over the animals.  Some, they decided, needed immediate attention and would stay overnight for treatment. One dog had an injured leg and puncture wounds to his backside. Another one, who is possibly pregnant, was missing an eye and had not received any medical treatment for it.

Despite their circumstances, investigators said the dogs are docile.

"They're not aggressive dogs," said the sheriff. "They're just glad to be out of there I think."

The dogs and roosters will remain at the fairgrounds overnight under constant watch. Crews will be back Thursday morning to determine where to house the animals while they undergo treatment.

Riley was booked into George County Regional Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting his initial appearance before a judge. Sheriff Havard said more arrests could be made.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug activity is encouraged to call the George County Sheriff's Office at (601) 947-4811, the Lucedale Police Department at (601) 947-3261, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.  

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly