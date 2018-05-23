Police: two men arrested for assaulting a Gulfport police officer

Robinson attempted to pull the officer away to assist Holmes, according to police. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Gulfport police arrested two men after police say they assaulted one of their officers Wednesday. Police say the incident happened around 12:38 am.

According to police, Kelvin Lamont Holmes, 25, and Taro-Javier Robinson, 24, entered the Gulfport Police Department’s 24-hour lobby regarding an unrelated arrest of a relative. Police say while inside the department, Holmes became agitated and began using loud, vulgar language.

Police say they then advised Holmes that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and told Holmes to place his hands behind his back. According to police, Holmes did not comply. Police say Holmes pulled away and a struggle occurred.

Gulfport police say during the struggle happened when Holmes assault the officer by trying to climb on top of him and hold him down. Robinson attempted to pull the officer away to assist Holmes, according to police.

Police say officers struggled with Robinson and Holmes until they were secured and arrested.

Both of the men were initially charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Police upgraded the charges to felony Simple Assault on a Police Officer after further review.

Homes and Robinson were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $40,000 each.

