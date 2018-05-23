Gulfport High student to represent MS Gulf Coast in Iceland - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport High student to represent MS Gulf Coast in Iceland

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Antonio Green prepares for week long trip to Iceland to study environment. (Photo Source: WLOX) Antonio Green prepares for week long trip to Iceland to study environment. (Photo Source: WLOX)
Antonio Green 1 of 6 students selected for NAACP Coastal Youth Climate Justice Leaders Delegation Antonio Green 1 of 6 students selected for NAACP Coastal Youth Climate Justice Leaders Delegation
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

From Gulfport, to Reykjavik, Gulfport High School junior Antonio Green is set to take the trip of a lifetime, all thanks to the NAACP.

Green will join four students from Louisiana and one from Hawaii to study the affects of climate change on the ice shelf in Iceland. They will examine how that changes the sea level in the Gulf of Mexico and around the world.

"I would expect to see the ice shelves, which are under the glaciers that are being melted away by the warmer climate," said Green. "The normal climate under it is supposed to be cold water, it's warm water, and basically the amount of animals that are being affected by the stuff that we do in the ocean and on our lands."

Green was selected for the trip after attending several environmental training sessions hosted by the NAACP. His interest in environmental studies began with the BP oil spill. He says he wants to learn how to make his hometown more energy efficient.

"Basically, it's out fuel and stuff that we use, the natural resources, even though it is beneficial to us, like efficient for our economy, it's hard on our environment," Green said.

On Wednesday, he received his passport, a laptop and some warmer clothes today from the NAACP along with other partners. As well as a GoPro camera he'll use to document his experience in Iceland.

Antonio leaves from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Saturday, and returns on June 2. 

He says he hopes to continue his study of the environment in college. Green has already received interest from several universities, including Dartmouth.

