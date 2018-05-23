City of Gulfport prepares for heavy rainfall

The city has also set up self-serve sandbag stations at several locations. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of Gulfport is taking no chances with the predicted heavy rains this weekend. In fact, they've already set up several areas where residents can fill sandbags.

City public works employees are cleaning out several problem drainage areas including a culvert on Cox Road. The area suffered flooding issues during the last heavy rain back in April.

"I've had the yard, and it's never backed up on me. But, during the last big rain, it backed up,” resident Teston said. “It was up higher than it's ever been. So, I thought it was the culvert draining out.”

Those crews and others will be busy during the next couple of days cleaning debris from problem drainage areas just in case this weekend's rains become problematic.

"We have crews all over the city cleaning out ditches, checking culverts to make sure garbage cans aren't blocking them,” said Wayne Miller, Gulfport Public Works director. “We’re checking grates to make sure the water flows and checking the areas that we know have problems."

The city has also set up self-serve sandbag stations at several locations.

"At these locations, you'll find sand shovels, bags, and we will man them starting Thursday from noon until 3:30 and then again on Friday from 7:30 until 3:30,” Miller added. “Depending on what the weather does, we'll decide on whether to man those stations over the weekend."

