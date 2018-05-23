Long Beach residents to vote on $20 million bond issue for new h - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach residents to vote on $20 million bond issue for new high school

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
In the statement, the Long Beach School District addressed the need for enhanced security due to the school being built in the 1950’s. (Photo source: Facebook) In the statement, the Long Beach School District addressed the need for enhanced security due to the school being built in the 1950’s. (Photo source: Facebook)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Soon, Long Beach residents will vote on a $20 million bond issue the school board approved. The school released a statement explaining the $20 million would go towards building a new Long Beach High School, as well as security upgrades to other schools.

In the statement, the Long Beach School District addressed the need for enhanced security due to the school being built in the 1950’s. The new high school will be built on the same footprint as the current high school, meaning the new school will be built in phases. 

The vote will be held on August 2.

The full statement can be found below.

For the past two years, the Long Beach School District Board of Trustees has been studying and evaluating various financial options in an effort to improve our aging school facilities with our primary focus being to replace Long Beach High School, which was built in the 1950's. It is our belief that the flagship of our community is the historical success of our entire school district, but specifically, Long Beach High School. Hence, the LBSD Board of Trustees voted to approve a $20 million dollar bond election to be held August 2, 2018. These dollars, if approved by sixty percent of our citizens, will be directed toward a blend of new construction with the renovation of some existing structures to create a state of the art high school with a strong focus on safety and security for students. Currently, our aging high school facility has approximately 50 entry and exit points throughout the campus. The new facility proposed by the district's architectural firm reduces the entry and exits points to four. The LBSD Board is committed to ensuring that our new high school facility will be built with student safety as our primary focus. In the coming weeks, the school district leaders and the City of Long Beach Mayor's office will be working collaboratively to inform our citizens of all aspects of the school bond issue.
Tim Pierce
LBSD Board President 

