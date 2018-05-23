Firefighters battling house fire in Gulf Park Estates

Firefighters in Jackson County are working to put out a house fire in Gulf Park Estates. The fire is on Cavalier Circle. (Source: WLOX)

Firefighters in Jackson County are working to put out a house fire in Gulf Park Estates. The fire is on Cavalier Circle.

Officials at the fire tell WLOX News that no one was inside that home at the time. Multiple units are on the scene there working to put out the fire and secure the area. It is unclear at this time how the fire began.

We will continue to update this story if new information becomes available.

RIGHT NOW: Home ablaze in Gulf Park Estates. Officials say no one was inside at the time. Multiple units on the scene fighting the fire. pic.twitter.com/CQyW5RaXTk — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 23, 2018

