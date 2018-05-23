Firefighters battling house fire in Gulf Park Estates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Firefighters battling house fire in Gulf Park Estates

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Firefighters in Jackson County are working to put out a house fire in Gulf Park Estates. The fire is on Cavalier Circle.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Firefighters in Jackson County are working to put out a house fire in Gulf Park Estates. The fire is on Cavalier Circle.

Officials at the fire tell WLOX News that no one was inside that home at the time. Multiple units are on the scene there working to put out the fire and secure the area. It is unclear at this time how the fire began. 

We will continue to update this story if new information becomes available.

