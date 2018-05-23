Police: Man arrested after assaulting officers in Crossroads Sho - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Man arrested after assaulting officers in Crossroads Shopping Center

Raphael Parkman was arrested Tuesday after attacking two police officers in a Gulfport shopping center. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept) Raphael Parkman was arrested Tuesday after attacking two police officers in a Gulfport shopping center. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A man is behind bars after reportedly assaulting police and yelling at them, "Why don't you just shoot me?" and "Pull the trigger."

According to Gulfport Police, an officer was flagged down by a citizen at Crossroads Shopping Center just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. While speaking with that person, Raphael Parkman walked up to the officer and the citizen and became argumentative and aggressive with the officer.

After seeing Parkman's behavior begin to escalate and noticing that shoppers in the area were visibly shaken by the incident, a second officer stepped in to try and assist. While the police officers were attempting to talk to Parkman, he began to assault them, striking them with his elbow and scratching one on his face.

Police say Parkman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or another substance at the time. 

Parkman was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor drunkenness in public charge. He was also charged with two counts of simple assault on a police officer. He was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

