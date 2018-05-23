Keesler AFB secures its waterfront boundaries

Right now, Keesler Air Force Base is making an effort to become more secure on the waterfront.
Jonathan Brannan takes us to the back bay for a look at what's being done.
Right now, Keesler Air Force Base is making an effort to become more secure on the waterfront.
Jonathan Brannan takes us to the back bay for a look at what's being done.
As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.More >>
As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.More >>
According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.More >>
In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.More >>
One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.More >>
One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.More >>
The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.More >>
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>