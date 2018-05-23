Keesler AFB secures its waterfront boundaries - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Keesler AFB secures its waterfront boundaries

Buoys are being set up on Biloxi's Back Bay to protect Keesler Air Force Base. (Source: WLOX) Buoys are being set up on Biloxi's Back Bay to protect Keesler Air Force Base. (Source: WLOX)

Keesler Air Force Base is making an effort to become more secure on the waterfront. They are doing this by adding clear signage to its restricted area on Biloxi's Back Bay. 

Fifteen buoys marked in bold text that says "Restricted Area" are being placed in the Back Bay along the shoreline. The base is working together with the Department of Marine Resources to make this project happen. 

With each buoy dropped, the restricted waters just to the north of Keesler Air Force Base became more clearly marked. Before, there wasn't much that would keep a passing boat from entering the restricted space.

"It's always important. It allows people to know where they can and can't go at times and as we elevate a higher sense of security. We're able to know if somebody's coming on base that has no purpose of being on here," said Jonathon Murray, Commander of the 81st Security Forces Squadron.

Murray's team volunteered to help make the installation of these buoys possible. But he says the process of delivering the buoys to their locations is the result of about two years of hard work between multiple agencies, including DMR.

"We've had to coordinate with DMR to actually get out here and GPS locate every single spot for all 15 of the buoys as it's important to make sure the demarcation is exactly where it needs to be," said Murray.

The buoys are now in their permanent spots, about 150 feet from the shoreline and about 150 feet apart. Murray said Keesler's property includes about two miles of waterfront land, and that can sometimes be a challenge to keep an eye on.

"In order for us to effectively patrol that and effectively control that, we need DMR support. So this is just another example of great community partnership between both the state of Mississippi, DMR, and the base and the department of defense," said Murray.

Now, with clearer signage, he hopes boaters will do the right thing and stay out.

"For the base, it's highly important as we enter an area where we're trying to heighten the security of the base in order to protect the base and the population to let everybody know where the base boundaries are," said Murray. "When we look at how do we secure bases, it really requires a whole village concept from the state, federal, and local."

Boaters will not be allowed beyond the buoys that are placed 150 feet away from the shoreline. This project took nearly two years of research and preparation to get the buoys in the water.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Keesler AFB secures its waterfront boundariesMore>>

  • Keesler secures its water boundaries

    Keesler secures its water boundaries

    Right now, Keesler Air Force Base is making an effort to become more secure on the waterfront.
    Jonathan Brannan takes us to the back bay for a look at what's being done.

    More >>

    Right now, Keesler Air Force Base is making an effort to become more secure on the waterfront.
    Jonathan Brannan takes us to the back bay for a look at what's being done.

    More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly