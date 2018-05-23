WLOX Editorial: Give yourself some extra travel time

If you thought the roads were crowded last year for the Memorial Holiday, you were right. Thirty-five million travelers hit the highways.
If you'll be on the roads this weekend, make room. Even more cars, an additional one and a half million will hit the road this year, according to AAA.
Consumer confidence and a strong economy are motivating Americans to kick off the summer vacation season on the road.
We hope you have a chance to enjoy the long holiday weekend. But be prepared for the thick traffic. Give yourself some extra travel time, be patient and remember going and returning home safely is more important than making good time.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.