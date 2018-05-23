WLOX Editorial: Give yourself some extra travel time

If you thought the roads were crowded last year for the Memorial Holiday, you were right. Thirty-five million travelers hit the highways.

If you'll be on the roads this weekend, make room. Even more cars, an additional one and a half million will hit the road this year, according to AAA.

Consumer confidence and a strong economy are motivating Americans to kick off the summer vacation season on the road.

We hope you have a chance to enjoy the long holiday weekend. But be prepared for the thick traffic. Give yourself some extra travel time, be patient and remember going and returning home safely is more important than making good time.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.