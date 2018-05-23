UPDATE: Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Gulfport

Gulfport Police are searching for two suspects after a man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Gulfport Police are searching for two suspects after a man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight in the 3100 block of 7th Avenue. Police say they received a report of a vehicle in a ditch in that area. When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Altima with the victim inside. He was taken to Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to USA Hospital in Mobile. Authorities say he is in critical condition.

Investigators were able to determine that the man was shot while he was in the parked car. They say two black men were seen running away from the area. No further description has been provided of either suspect.

If anyone has information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at (877)787-5898.

Units are on scene of a shooting in 3100 block of 7th Ave. One male shot and transported to an area hospital.



Details are limited as the investigation is underway. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) May 23, 2018

