USM takes home 3 post season honors a day before the C-USA Championship opens play on Wednesday

Are you ready for five days of action-packed college baseball right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast? MGM Park is the site of the 2018 C-USA Champion double-elimination tournament.

Conference USA teams got in a last day of practice before Wednesday's opening round.

Charlotte head coach Loren Hibbs had his team taking batting practice at Biloxi High. Hibbs has nothing but praise for top-seed Southern Miss and head coach Scott Berry.

Coach Hibbs said, "Scott does a great job with that program. They've got good assistant coaches. They've got a good plan, physical. They play a great schedule. They've got great tradition, great facilities, all the above."

Southern Miss proved their talents when Conference-USA announced that Scott Berry is Coach of the Year, Nick Sandlin of the Golden Eagles was named Pitcher of the Year and his teammate Luke Reynolds selected Player and Newcomer of the Year.

Coach Berry was joined by the seven other Conference USA coaches at a news conference at the Biloxi Margaritaville Tuesday night. Coach Berry said his success is a team effort.

"Very fortunate to be on a team that has great players, great coaching staff, "said Berry. "Honestly I'm the recipient of that and got recognized for their work."

Here's the opening round of games on Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. FIU vs. Florida Atlantic followed by Rice and Louisiana Tech at 12:30. Southern Miss meets UAB at 4 p.m. while Charlotte and UTSA clash in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

