Election results in for Poplarville alderman

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election for alderman in Poplarville were released Tuesday night. According to the city, Russell Miller received 148 votes and David Glenn Bolin received 121 votes.

269 votes were cast in total.

The city reports there were less than 10 affidavit ballots cast that will be counted Wednesday.

This special election comes after previous alderwoman, Margaret Smith, resigned.

