Two car dealerships are the latest developments in Gulfport

New development plans are scheduled for the city of Gulfport. Realtor Scott Delano confirmed two car dealerships, CarMax and Champion Chrysler will soon be added to the site near I-10 and Highway 605.

Tuesday, the Gulfport City Council was expected to discuss the new development plans as a required formal public hearing, according to Delano.

Delano said CarMax and Champion Chrysler are not getting a tax break but a reimbursement from the city.

“There is no tax break. The dealerships build the roadways and public improvements. The city reimburses them,” he explained. “It’s an incentive for developments when the city doesn’t have the capabilities to put the finances up front.”

Delano believes the new developments will attract new investments and interest from other business leaders for the area.

“This new TIF provides a financial option for new public improvements in the area,” he said.

