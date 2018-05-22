U.S. Senate candidates speak at Democratic Senate Forum

The Democratic Senate forum was held Tuesday night at the Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport. Four of the six Democrats running for the U.S. Senate race appeared at the forum.

The forum started with each of the candidates giving their opening statements.

Candidate Omeria Scott said, “I am the only one in this race who has developed a complete state budget, not only one but three times.” Scott says Mississippi can’t recruit business with the current infrastructure.

Candidate David Baria says he wants millennials and younger people to want to live in Mississippi. He advocated inclusive policies and better job opportunities.

Candidate Jensen Bohren addressed the audience from in front of the podium. He concluded his opening statement with a quote from Robin Williams, who he said is his favorite actor.

“You might not can change the world, but you can make a dent. Let’s make one hell of a dent,” Bohren quoted.

Candidate Howard Sherman began his opening statement by saying, "If it was easy as just going to Washington and getting money, then it would have been done. It's much more complicated than that."

Sherman then explained the three things he would do first in Washington including establishing a national bipartisan student Bill of Rights.

Candidates were asked questions about gun reform, education, the role of defense in Mississippi, and Healthcare.

The candidates have been asked questions about gun reform, education, the role of defense in Mississippi, and now Healthcare. pic.twitter.com/m56uTPbdi8 — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) May 23, 2018

David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Victor Maurice, Jr. Omeria Scott, and Howard Sherman are all democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat.

Democratic primary elections are June 5. The Democrat and Republican Republican primary winners will compete in the November 6th election.

