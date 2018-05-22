Walter Anderson Museum of Art offering free admission to military personnel

The Walter Anderson Museum of Art (WAMA) will offer free admission to active military personnel and their families from Memorial Day to Labor Day. WAMA is participating in the ninth annual Blue Star Museums.

Blue Star Museums is a national partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across the country.

“As many military families spend the summer months moving from one duty station to another or reconnecting with a parent who has returned from deployment, Blue Star Museums helps service members and their families create memories,” said Blue Star Families Chief Executive Officer Kathy Roth-Douquet

This year’s participating Blue Star Museums represent science museums, history museums, zoos, nature centers and children’s museums.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu.

A list of participating museums nationwide can be found here.

