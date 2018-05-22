Best Hair on the Air: WLOX reporter takes home the prize

WLOX reporter Jonathan Brannan was named Local Newsman With The Best Hair for the state of Mississippi. (Photo Source:The HAIRRYs)

Seems like all that gel and those cans of hairspray paid off in the long run for WLOX reporter Jonathan Brannan!

A panel of "hair experts" named Brannan as Local Newsman With The Best Hair for the state of Mississippi in the 2018 HAIRRY-Awards.

The website says "The HAIRRYs celebrate fabulous hair and the people who grow it." Every year, the award recognizes people in various industries who excel in their careers while maintaining luxurious locks. The Local Newsmen category chooses one media professional from each state. Award winners and runners-up are chosen based on their hair thickness, volume, styling, and hairline.

Keeping a well-coiffed hairdo isn't the only thing he does well. Brannan's passion for news and connecting with the community was highlighted along with his singing and acting chops.

Mississippi's runner-up is C.J. LeMaster of WLBT, our sister station in Jackson. He has served as Mississippi News Now's Chief Investigative Reporter since 2016.

Another honorable mention is Ryan Beesley, Georgia's winner and a former WLOX employee. Beesley now works in Atlanta as Fox5's Weekend Morning Meteorologist.

Read more here for a full list of winners.

Here is a look at some of Jonathan Brannan's BEST award-winning hair looks!

And our personal favorite.... Because even great hair has bad days...

