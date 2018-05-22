Jackson County offices to close for Memorial Day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County offices to close for Memorial Day

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
County offices will all be open with their regular schedules on Tuesday, May 29. (Photo source: Facebook) County offices will all be open with their regular schedules on Tuesday, May 29. (Photo source: Facebook)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Many county offices in Jackson County will be closed Monday, May 28 due to Memorial Day. Officials say this includes the Animal Shelter in Gautier and Landfill on Seaman Road.

However, the county’s Whispering Pines Golf Course will remain open. But, Tee times are required and can be made by calling 228-588-6111 or online.

Although offices will be closed, residents will still be able to manage official business through the County’s website.

County offices will open back up at regular hours on Tuesday, May 29.

