Charter boat captains hope to steer clear of possible stormy weather

As the busy Memorial Day weekend approaches, everyone has their eyes on the potentially wet weather that's forecasted to impact the area. One of those groups paying close attention to the forecast is charter boat captains and crews.

In Biloxi, Spray Ya Later deckhand Jarrett O'Grady took care of the catch of the day for his guests and said he's also keeping an eye on this weekend's possibly stormy forecast.

"Hopefully the weather holds out,” O’Grady said. “We get a little rain now and then."

St. Louis resident Robert Peterson and his wife are on vacation here on the Coast until next week and say it's a little too early to give up on their outdoor weekend plans.

We lived in Florida for 15 years, so we lived through four hurricanes,” Peterson said. “We also know that sometimes depressions and stuff don't amount to anything. So, who knows? We'll keep an eye on it, but we're not overly concerned about it."

Neither is veteran charter boat skipper Kenny Barhanovich. Tuesday the Captain of the Miss Hospitality was busy entertaining guests from Arkansas and Texas but says he and others will pay closer attention to the forecast as the weekend approaches, especially as far as winds are concerned.

"It all depends on which way it's coming from,” Barhanovich said. “A due east wind is probably our worst wind because you can't hide around the islands. If we've got to cancel, we'll cancel. Within a couple of days, we'll know something about the storm.”

