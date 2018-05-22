UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Pascagoula Money Mart robbery

Bryan Davis is charged with robbing a check-cashing service in Pascagoula at knifepoint earlier this week. (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff Dept)

Pascagoula Police are thanking the public for their help after multiple tips led to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery this week.

Bryan Davis was taken into custody Wednesday on Hasting Road in Gautier, say authorities. Davis was named as the suspect in the robbery of the Money Mart on Market Street, which happened Tuesday morning.

Police said Davis walked into the cash-checking service and demanded money from the clerk, saying he had a knife. He reportedly left the business, heading north through the Deep South Shopping Center on the corner of Highway 90 and Market Street.

Davis was booked at the Pascagoula Police Department and transferred to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

