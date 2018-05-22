Suspect arrested in string of MS and LA robberies

Terry Madison III was arrested in Monroe, LA. He is the suspect of 3 armed robberies in Louisiana and Mississippi. (Photo Source: FBI)

The suspect in a string of robberies in Mississippi and Louisiana has been taken into custody, officials say.

Terry Madison III was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. in Monroe, LA on May 20. Officials confirm Madison was charged with extortion by force, violence, or fear. Additional federal and state charges may be added.

On April 14, Madison was believed to have conducted an armed robbery of a Walmart money center in Hammond, LA. On May 2, Madison allegedly robbed two facilities in Mississippi: the Woodforest National Bank located in the Walmart in Waveland and a Walmart money center in Picayune, MS.

Madison was then transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for processing.

This investigation was jointly coordinated by the FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force and FBI Jackson, Gulfport Resident Agency.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.