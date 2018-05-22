Ocean Springs man arrested for growing marijuana in home, offici - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs man arrested for growing marijuana in home, officials say

Joseph C. Hines was arrested after agents found thousands of dollars in marijuana in his home. (Photo Source: WLOX) Joseph C. Hines was arrested after agents found thousands of dollars in marijuana in his home. (Photo Source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

A man was charged with growing thousands of dollars worth of marijuana inside his Ocean Springs home, authorities say.

Joseph Cameron Hines, 26, was arrested after agents with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team served a warrant at his home. Sheriff Mike Ezell says they found multiple plants that were grown using materials purchased online. 

Hines is charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana while in the possession of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team is made up of officers from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Ocean Springs, Gautier, Pascagoula, and Moss Point Police Departments. If you have information on drug activity in the county, please call the team at 228-769-3302. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

