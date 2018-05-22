UPDATE: Hazmat crews clean chemical after truck flips near I-10 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Hazmat crews clean chemical after truck flips near I-10

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A truck carrying 42,000 lbs of sodium bromide flipped on a ramp toward I-10 westbound (Photo Source: WLOX) A truck carrying 42,000 lbs of sodium bromide flipped on a ramp toward I-10 westbound (Photo Source: WLOX)
Harrison County deputies and fire department are working the accident with MDEQ reps. (Photo source: WLOX) Harrison County deputies and fire department are working the accident with MDEQ reps. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 10 on ramp headed westbound from Canal Road. 

Officials say the truck was carrying 42,000 pounds of a chemical called sodium bromide, which has now been contained. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the main threat with sodium bromide is that if it gets wet, it may cause breathing problems. 

The load was headed to Louisiana when it flipped over. Reports say the driver was able to get out of the truck and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Harrison County deputies and fire department are working the accident alongside MDEQ representatives. Gulfport Fire Departments Hazardous Materials unit was also dispatched to assist. 

The ramp is closed as officials continue to clear the scene. Sullivan says the ramp should be re-opened at about 11 a.m. after clean up is complete.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.  

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly