UPDATE: Hazmat crews clean chemical after truck flips near I-10

A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 10 on ramp headed westbound from Canal Road.

Officials say the truck was carrying 42,000 pounds of a chemical called sodium bromide, which has now been contained. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the main threat with sodium bromide is that if it gets wet, it may cause breathing problems.

The load was headed to Louisiana when it flipped over. Reports say the driver was able to get out of the truck and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Harrison County deputies and fire department are working the accident alongside MDEQ representatives. Gulfport Fire Departments Hazardous Materials unit was also dispatched to assist.

The ramp is closed as officials continue to clear the scene. Sullivan says the ramp should be re-opened at about 11 a.m. after clean up is complete.

