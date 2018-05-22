Biloxi Shuckers used a seven run fourth inning to out slug the Chattanooga Lookouts 12-7

The Southern League North Division leading Chattanooga Lookouts and South Division leading Biloxi Shuckers closed out a five-game series at MGM Park on Monday.

Before 1,697 fans, the Shuckers 928-17) plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to post a 12-7 win.

Biloxi scored the games first run in the bottom of the first inning on a double into center field off the bat of Jake Gatewood, Jake Hager had walked with two outs, stole second and scored on Gatewood's hit.

The Lookouts (28-17) had a big inning in the top of the third with a five run outburst. With the game tied 1-all, Zander Weil singled into center field with the bases loaded,Tanner England and T.J. White scored and Chattanooga led 3-1.

Edger Corcino stepped up to the plate. He doubled down the line in right field that scored former Mississippi State standout Brent Rooker. Weil also scored on the play, due to a throwing error.

It didn't look good for the Shuckers until the bottom of the fourth inning. Biloxi exploded for seven runs. Clint Coulter walked with the bases loaded to start the Biloxi rally and Jake Gatewood scored. Dustin Houle followed with a RBI single. Corey Ray hit into a fielders choice on a ground ball and Lucas Erceg raced home. Jake Hager kept the rally going with a single into right field. Clint Coulter and Corey Ray both scored. Jake Gatewood plated Troy Stokes Jr. with a single into center field. The seventh run was scored on a throwing error on a pick off attempt. Jake Hager did the honors.

Gatewood had a big night. He went 4-for-4, had 3 RBI and scored 2 runs.

Kodi Medeiros (W, 4-1) started the game for the Shuckers and posted the win. He gave up 6 runs (5 earned), on 8 hits with 6 strikeouts.

The Shuckers have Tuesday off and open a five-game road series at Mobile beginning 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Hank Aaron Stadium.

