WATCH: Valedictorian raps speech at South Mississippi graduation ceremony

There are students who do well in school, and then there are those whose talents go beyond the classroom.

St. Martin High School Valedictorian Taylor Barnes stopped the show at his graduation ceremony when he rapped his speech, dropping bars as he shared words of wisdom to his fellow classmates.

Barnes is heading to the University of Central Florida on a full ride scholarship with plans to major in computer engineering.

This isn't his first time in the spotlight. He was in a production of "Bye Bye Birdie" last year. While at St. Martin, Barnes earned ACT score of 36, was a national merit finalist, an ambassador in youth group at Heritage United Methodist Church and president/mentor to the St. Martin robotics club.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.