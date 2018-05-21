St. Stanislaus & West Harrison have new head football coaches

St. Stanislaus has promoted within, naming Nathan Encrapera head football coach. He has served as the Rockachaws defensive coordinator the past three years. Encrapera has been coaching at St. Stanislaus since 2010. He's also served as an assistant coach on the baseball team.

Encrapera says he's looking forward to leading the St. Stanislaus football team. "I'm just really excited to have the opportunity to work at such a fine institution as St. Stanislaus is. All the terminology is going to be the same."

Encrapera says you can expect more running the football from the 2018 Rockachaws. "Originally I was an offensive coordinator way back in the day, "said Encrapera. " My roots are on the offensive side of the ball, but we're going to keep things the same, the terminology and the scheme. We'll probably rely on the running game a little bit more. The offensive line could be the strong point of our entire team. I think we've got a good group of running backs. So offensively I think we're going to stay pretty similar."

The West Harrison Hurricanes will jump into the 2018 season with a new head coach. D'Iberville Warriors offensive coordinator Quincy Patrick was approved by the Harrison County School Board on Monday night. Patrick takes over a Hurricanes football program that has produced only two wins over the past two seasons.

