Nick Sandlin is the 2018 C Spire Ferriss Trophy Winner

Southern Miss pitcher Nick Sandlin was the Golden Eagles closer last season. This year he stepped up and took on the role of ace. He responded by posting 8 wins and no losses, a 1.25 earned run average and had 122 strikeouts.

On Monday at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson, Sandlin was named the 2018 C Spire Ferriss Trophy winner.

The Golden Eagles right-handed pitcher earned National Pitcher of the Week honors five times. He's also a semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, presented to the best player in college baseball.

Sandlin said, "Definitely means a lot. Learning a lot about Boo Ferriss the last couple years since I've moved from the state of Mississippi, being from Georgia. It's a great honor with him being a great pitcher that he was. So I know some other people had some great years, I'm just happy to be here and obviously great to win it."

Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry said, "Well I think it defines his athletic ability, in all honesty. A true athlete to be able to make those adjustments, I think you have to be a great athlete to do that. Having Nick represent the Ferriss award winner for 2018 is very special for our program and for him."

Sandlin and his Golden Eagles teammates open the C-USA Championship Baseball Tournament beginning 4 p.m. Wednesday at MGM Park in Biloxi. Southern Miss, the No. 1 seed, opens play against No. 8 seed UAB.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.