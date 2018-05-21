Ocean Springs sinkhole growing larger, but who's responsible for - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs sinkhole growing larger, but who's responsible for fixing it?

Don Dupuis lives at the Oak Cove Condos and is worried the hole will continue to grow and that something or someone will eventually fall into it getting injured or stuck. (Photo source: WLOX) Don Dupuis lives at the Oak Cove Condos and is worried the hole will continue to grow and that something or someone will eventually fall into it getting injured or stuck. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

A rather large hole in the ground right in front of a condominium complex in Ocean Springs is causing concern. Don Dupuis says it opened up a little over a decade ago and has been getting bigger since.

Dupuis lives at the Oak Cove Condos and is worried the hole will continue to grow and that something or someone will eventually fall into it getting injured or stuck.

"The main problem is we get a tremendous run off because the pipe is broken. It comes under the fence and it's getting ready to take the fence out," Dupuis said. "We’re concerned about the little storage area right over here that may go too because on a good rainy day the water force is more than what I thought would be."

Dupuis contacted city and county officials who told him this spot of land is in the Mississippi Department of Transportation's jurisdiction. So he contacted MDOT and still isn't any closer to a solution. 

WLOX News Now made a call to MDOT and city officials and it seems there still isn't 100 percent clarity as to who is responsible for maintaining the area. Dupuis is hoping that will be cleared up soon so repairs can finally get underway.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

