Bid accepted to revamp old Swingster property in Ocean Springs

Insite Development Group, LLC will revamp this vacant lot on Government Street in Ocean Springs (Photo Source: WLOX)

A development firm out of Connecticut has officially been awarded the contract for the old Swingster property in Ocean Springs. Jackson County board members announced the winning bid Monday morning.

Insite Development Group, LLC was one of three bidders for the property located at 1515 Government Street. They bid the highest at $1.1 million.

The minimum bid was just under $800,000. No word yet on what the firm plans to build or when construction will start.

