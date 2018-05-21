Debris at site of St. Martin Howard Johnson Hotel to be removed

An eyesore in St. Martin is one step closer to being cleared out. Debris at the site of the old Howard Johnson Hotel on Tucker Road will be removed.

That decision was made at the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning. The board voted to allow $18,000 for the removal of all that debris. The concrete slab will be left.

Twenty thousand dollars has already gone toward tearing down the building. The hotel was destroyed in a fire more than five years ago.

Click HERE to read more about the demolition of the building.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.