Debris at site of St. Martin Howard Johnson Hotel to be removed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Debris at site of St. Martin Howard Johnson Hotel to be removed

Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin (photo source: WLOX) Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin (photo source: WLOX)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

An eyesore in St. Martin is one step closer to being cleared out. Debris at the site of the old Howard Johnson Hotel on Tucker Road will be removed.

That decision was made at the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning. The board voted to allow $18,000 for the removal of all that debris. The concrete slab will be left.

Twenty thousand dollars has already gone toward tearing down the building. The hotel was destroyed in a fire more than five years ago.

Click HERE to read more about the demolition of the building.

