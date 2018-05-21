Escatawpa to man Forts Lake fire station due to lack of voluntee - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Escatawpa to man Forts Lake fire station due to lack of volunteers

Forts Lake-Franklin Creek Fire Station are joining forces due to a lack of volunteers. (Photo Source: WLOX) Forts Lake-Franklin Creek Fire Station are joining forces due to a lack of volunteers. (Photo Source: WLOX)
Officials hope the move will benefit both departments. (Photo Source: WLOX) Officials hope the move will benefit both departments. (Photo Source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

You'll soon see more firefighters on the ground in Moss Point. The Forts Lake-Franklin Creek Fire Station and the Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department are joining forces due to a lack of volunteers.

"We felt like it's, it's a necessary move. It's one of those tough moves you just have to make," said Barry Cumbest, District 1 Supervisor for Jackson County.

It was a tough move indeed. Jackson County officials decided to move volunteer firefighters from Escatawpa and into Moss Point to man the Forts Lake station.

"They still have a good many volunteers in Escatawpa and they have enough folks to be able to man that fire department," Barry added.

It wasn't a swift decision. Barry said the county has seen this coming for a couple of years. "The Forts Lake area is a great area, but it's more of an older population. I guess would be a way to put it. They've had trouble keeping enough volunteers to man that department," said Barry.

He said that older population means less volunteers. Earl Etheridge with the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency calls firefighting a "young person's game," saying it takes a toll on your body. It also takes a toll on the fire rating, which impacts homeowner insurance rates.

Right now Moss Point sits at a six on a scale from one to 10; class one reflecting superior fire protection services.

Despite the additional help at Forts Lake, not everyone is happy with the move. "You know it's their fire department so to speak and they don't want to turn lose of that," Barry added. "We have to make the tough decisions. You know it has to be manned and it has to be manned properly or it does not function as it should function," Barry added.

Two paid firefighters will remain at Forts Lake around the clock. Also, the name will remain Forts Lake-Franklin Creek Fire Station.

If you are interested in volunteering, make sure to stop by. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly